ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday welcomed the Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan to celebrate the 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The prime minister in a tweet said the life and message of Baba Guru Nanak promoted brotherhood and peace.

"On this revered occasion, I welcome the Sikh pilgrims who have come to Pakistan from all over the world," he said, expressing hope that they would have a wonderful stay in the country.