PM Welcomes Start Of Intra-Afghan Talks

Sat 12th September 2020 | 11:41 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has warmly welcomed the announcement for start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations today, saying finally our combined efforts have brought forth the day that the Afghan people have been yearning for.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that Pakistan would continue to extend full support and solidarity with Afghan people as they march forward in the journey for peace and development.

In a statement, he warmly welcomed the announcement for start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations today, saying finally our combined efforts have brought forth the day that the Afghan people have been yearning for.

The Prime Minister said through relentless efforts, Pakistan has played a pivotal role in facilitating the Afghan peace process to this juncture.

He said we feel deeply gratified today as we have fulfilled our part of the responsibility.

He said it is now for the Afghan leaders to seize the historic opportunity, work together constructively, and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

Imran Khan said successful culmination of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process is indispensable for Afghanistan, and for regional peace, stability and prosperity.

He expressed the hope that all sides will honour their respective commitments, persevere in the face of all challenges, and remain unflinchingly committed to achieving the desired outcome.

The intra-Afghan talks are to begin in Doha, Qatar today with the goal of bringing an end to nearly two decades of a conflict.

The talks would open with an inauguration ceremony which will be attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Meanwhile, in a statement United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the negotiators to demonstrate the pragmatism, restraint and flexibility this process will require to succeed.

