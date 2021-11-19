ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday welcomed thousands of Sikh pilgrims visiting their religious sites in Pakistan on the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

He extended warm felicitations to the Sikh community across the world on the auspicious occasion.

"Wishing 552nd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to all Sikhs around the world," he wrote in his twitter.

The prime minister said, "On this auspicious occasion, we welcome thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan".

He reiterated his government's commitment to continue facilitating them to perform their religious rituals.