PM Welcomes UNSC Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire; Urges Immediate Implementation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 09:30 AM

PM welcomes UNSC resolution on Gaza ceasefire; urges immediate implementation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday welcoming the United Nations Security Council's resolution for ceasefire in Gaza, urged the international community to ensure its immediate implementation.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that the barbarism by the Israeli forces against the unarmed Palestinian people should be stopped permanently.

He said that thousands of women and children had been martyred consequent to the barbaric attacks by Israel.

The prime minister strongly condemned the deliberate bombardment of hospitals and refugees camps by Israeli forces in Gaza.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to supporting their Palestinian brethren till the achievement of a Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders.

