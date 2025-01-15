Open Menu

PM Welcomes WB's $20b Pledge Reflecting Pakistan's National Priorities

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday welcomed the World Bank’s pledge of $20 billion under its first-ever 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan

The prime minister, in a social media post on his X timeline, said that while focusing on six key areas, including child nutrition, quality education, clean energy, climate resilience, inclusive development, and private investment, CPF reflected Pakistan's national priorities, as envisioned in its Home Grown Economic Transformation Plan.

The prime minister deeply appreciated the efforts of the Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir and other colleagues who had worked day and night to strengthen Pakistan’s foundation for such transformative partnerships.

"CPF reflects the World Bank’s confidence in Pakistan’s economic resilience and potential. We look forward to strengthening our partnership as we align our efforts for creating lasting opportunities for our people," he remarked.

