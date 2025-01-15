PM Welcomes WB's $20b Pledge Reflecting Pakistan's National Priorities
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2025 | 07:10 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday welcomed the World Bank’s pledge of $20 billion under its first-ever 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday welcomed the World Bank’s pledge of $20 billion under its first-ever 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan.
The prime minister, in a social media post on his X timeline, said that while focusing on six key areas, including child nutrition, quality education, clean energy, climate resilience, inclusive development, and private investment, CPF reflected Pakistan's national priorities, as envisioned in its Home Grown Economic Transformation Plan.
The prime minister deeply appreciated the efforts of the Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir and other colleagues who had worked day and night to strengthen Pakistan’s foundation for such transformative partnerships.
"CPF reflects the World Bank’s confidence in Pakistan’s economic resilience and potential. We look forward to strengthening our partnership as we align our efforts for creating lasting opportunities for our people," he remarked.
Recent Stories
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited to Donald Trump’s inauguration
Shocking Smartphone Market Trends in Pakistan: Who was Leading in 2024?
NAB initiates Rs1.172b recovery in housing society scandal
Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 2035
Finland's PM opens new embassy headquarters in Abu Dhabi
European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattac ..
Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack
Dubai International Project Management Forum opens
UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank
Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 2024
Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited to Donald Trump’s inauguration2 hours ago
-
Sports gala inaugurated at City Girls College Gulbahar2 hours ago
-
NAB initiates Rs1.172b recovery in housing society scandal2 hours ago
-
ITTMS system to increase trade between Pakistan, Afghanistan: Muzzammil Aslam2 hours ago
-
Hindu pilgrims return to India2 hours ago
-
New divisional scouts organiser deputed in Multan division2 hours ago
-
Three outlaws held, stolen items recovered in Tank3 hours ago
-
DC visits hospital, school, stadium, park in Khairpur Tamewali3 hours ago
-
Cath lab to be established at DHQ Dera: Dr Farrukh3 hours ago
-
DPM/FM Dar assures Sindh CM of federal govt’s commitment to ensure release of funds3 hours ago
-
Rs30 per unit decline in power tariff for EV sector to encourage investors: PM3 hours ago
-
Trial of Civilians in Military Courts; arguments continue in SCP for 7th day3 hours ago