PM Will Address Pubic Gathering In Kamalia Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2022 | 12:06 PM

Imran Khan is visiting Kamalia as part of his public contact campaign where he will address a public gathering and will perform groundbreaking of mega projects.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th , 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Kamalia today (Saturday) as part of his public contact campaign.

Imran Khan will address a public gathering and perform the groundbreaking of mega projects, including University of Kamalia, an Industrial Zone and Degree Colleges.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will also accompany the Prime Minister.

Addressing a charged crowed in Mansehra just a day before, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government stabilized the national economy with record tax collection, increased exports and reinstating industries.

Imran Khan said several schemes were introduced in agriculture, textile and Information Technology sectors to ensure country's industrial growth.

The Prime Minister said health card scheme, Ehsaas cash assistance, and interest-free housing and business loans are key initiatives to provide immediate relief to downtrodden and marginalized segments of the society.

Imran Khan said the government saved 1,000 billion rupees from the road projects and will save 710 billion rupees in next 10 years from the renegotiation of power and gas contracts signed by the previous government.

On domestic politics, the Prime Minister urged the nation to bury politics of loot, plunder and subservience, and build a corruption-free and sovereign new Pakistan.

Imran Khan said sole objective of the opposition's no-confidence motion is to seek withdrawal of corruption cases against their corrupt leaders, but they would bite the dust.

On foreign front, Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to build good friendly relations with all neighbouring countries, including India.

He said the government spearheaded the Muslim world at the United Nations to adopt a resolution for designation of March 15 as an International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

In his address, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati said mega development projects are underway in Mansehra, including clean drinking water and medical college, besides compensation being given to the affected people of Sukki Kinari Hydro Power project.

In his remarks, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan urged the people to participate in the PTI historic public gathering being held in Islamabad tomorrow.

