PM Will Arrive On One-day Official Visit In Lahore Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 16, 2022 | 11:41 AM

PM will arrive on one-day official visit in Lahore today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet the party leaders, will hold important meetings with Punjab Chief Ministers and others.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore on one-day official tour.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet the party leaders, provincial assembly members and will hold important meeting in the provincial city.

He will fly back to Islamabad today evening.

(Details to Follow)

More Stories From Pakistan

