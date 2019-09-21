PM will be voice of Kashmiris at UNGA session: United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is arriving on Mission Kashmir in New York later today to a packed program at UN General Assembly

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) : Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is arriving on Mission Kashmir in New York later today to a packed program at UN General Assembly.In a Tweet, she said the Prime Minister will be the voice of the Kashmiri people at the United Nations.She tweeted:Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives Saturday morning on Mission Kashmir to a packed program at #UNGA74 He will be the voice of the Kashmiri people at the UN.

In addition to his GA address he will also speak at Asia Society &Council on Foreign RelationsMaleeha Lodhi said in addition to his General Assembly's address, the Prime Minister will also speak at Asia Society & Council on Foreign Relations.Meanwhile, in an interview ahead of PM Khan's arrival in New York for his first General Assembly visit, Pakistan'sAmbassador Maleeha Lodhi said Prime Minister Imran Khan will join a galaxy of leaders from around the world on Tuesday when the U.

N.

General Assembly begins its annual debate to discuss issues of peace and security. she went on say that Pakistani premier will be on �Mission Kashmir' in New York."His focus will obviously be Kashmir and he will highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people who continue to suffer a suffocating lockdown and a brutal occupation," she said.The situation in Indian occupied Kashmir turned grave when New Delhi annexed the disputed state on August 5, placing millions of Kashmiri people under military siege, and keeping them incommunicado, with thousands thrown in jails."Prime minister Khan will be the voice of the Kashmiri people at the UN," Ambassador Lodhi declared.