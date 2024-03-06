Open Menu

PM Will Complete Cabinet Formation Soon: Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 11:31 PM

PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will name his cabinet and formally launch the government within 48 to 72 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will name his cabinet and formally launch the government within 48 to 72 hours.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Chief Minister of Punjab has made a positive change by bringing in new, enthusiastic and skilled faces to the cabinet.

In response to a question about the PTI's protest and the Judicial Commission's demand, he stated that justice should be sought by filing grievances in the appropriate tribunals.

Regarding specific seats, he said that PTI’s claim was unlawful because they did not conduct party elections nor chose a party who legally qualified for reserved seats.

