PM Will Defeat All Kinds Of Mafias: Usman Dar

Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would defeat all kinds of mafias, and fulfill his promises made with the nation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the way former rulers had been exposed to the masses, so as the mafias.

He criticized the opposition leaders for enjoying the perks and privileges as member of the National Assembly but not performing their professional obligations.

He said those who looted and plundered national wealth could not be escaped from accountability.

