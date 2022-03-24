PM will deliver important message to nation today

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI leader Faisal Javed has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver an important message to the nation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver an important message to the nation on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Faisal Javed said the Prime Minister himself will invite the people to the public gathering to be held on Sunday. The message will be broadcast on television, radio and social media.

Earlier, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said Prime Minister Imran Khan would enjoy victory in no-confidence move.

Talking to a private tv channel, Sheikh Rashid said the opposition would face defeat in no-confidence move. He said the whole nation was standing behind the Government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said a large number of people will participate in the public meeting being organized by PTI in the Federal capital on Sunday next.