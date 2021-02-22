UrduPoint.com
PM Will Embark On A Two-day Official Visit To Sri Lanka Tomorrow

PM will embark on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Sri Lanka on invitation of his counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa and will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the cabinet and senior officials.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan would embark on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Prime Minister was visiting Sri Lanka on the invitation of his counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa and he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior officials.

The Prime Minister’s engagements include meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. He would also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade,investment, health, education, agriculture, science & technology, defence and culture tourism.

Besides bilateral matters, views would be exchanged on key regional and international issues.

The Prime Minister would also participate in a joint ‘Trade and Investment Conference’ aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

A number of MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation would be signed during the visit.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have maintained close, cordial and mutually supportive relations and the two countries share commonality of views on a wide range of international and regional issues.

