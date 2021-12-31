PM will formally launch distribution of health cards from Lahore today

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally launch distribution of health cards for the entire Punjab from Lahore on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib confirmed the distribution of health cards and Lahore visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said after the successful execution, the scheme will now provide free medical facility to every family in Punjab up to one million rupees.

This will make possible timely treatment of the near and dear ones by the best doctors at the best hospitals.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the government was heading towards achieving the target of empowering the masses politically and administratively at lowest level.

Presiding over a meeting of the PTI’s Central Executive Committee in Islamabad, he said in the process of national development and progress, special attention is being given on the welfare of poor segment of society.

The Prime Minister said from health card to Sasta Ration schemes, the government is spending extraordinary resources on betterment of masses on the pattern of a welfare state.

Imran Khan urged the party workers to partake in the process of trickling down to masses the benefits of government’s welfare projects.

The Prime Minister, who is also Chairman of PTI, in the light of review committee’s recommendations, approved the party’s new constitutional scheme.