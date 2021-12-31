UrduPoint.com

PM Will Formally Launch Distribution Of Health Cards From Lahore Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 11:35 AM

PM will formally launch distribution of health cards from Lahore today

After the successful execution, the scheme will now provide free medical facility to every family in Punjab up to one million rupees.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally launch distribution of health cards for the entire Punjab from Lahore on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib confirmed the distribution of health cards and Lahore visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said after the successful execution, the scheme will now provide free medical facility to every family in Punjab up to one million rupees.

This will make possible timely treatment of the near and dear ones by the best doctors at the best hospitals.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the government was heading towards achieving the target of empowering the masses politically and administratively at lowest level.

Presiding over a meeting of the PTI’s Central Executive Committee in Islamabad, he said in the process of national development and progress, special attention is being given on the welfare of poor segment of society.

The Prime Minister said from health card to Sasta Ration schemes, the government is spending extraordinary resources on betterment of masses on the pattern of a welfare state.

Imran Khan urged the party workers to partake in the process of trickling down to masses the benefits of government’s welfare projects.

The Prime Minister, who is also Chairman of PTI, in the light of review committee’s recommendations, approved the party’s new constitutional scheme.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Punjab Twitter Visit Progress Family From Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

3 hours ago
 Ten percent gap between male, female registration ..

Ten percent gap between male, female registration serious issue: DG NADRA

10 hours ago
 CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

10 hours ago
 Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

10 hours ago
 PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hass ..

PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hassan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.