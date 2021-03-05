PM will fulfill his mission to end politics of money: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would fulfill his mission of ending the politics of money.

In a statement issued here, he hailed the speech of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to the nation and said that the PM took the nation into confidence, adding that in such a situation, it was necessary to tell facts to the nation.

He said that a true leader thinks above political interests, adding that a leader who had struggled for 22 years in principle and in a transparent manner would not be bothered by negative tactics.

Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that the decision to take a vote of confidence from the parliament after the Senate election was a proof of transparent and fearless politics, asserting that no one had shown such moral courage and boldness in the past.

"it was time to expel the corrupt elements from politics forever, no matter which party they belonged to," he concluded.