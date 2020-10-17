PM will give future course of action for Tiger Force today

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has time and again mentioned Tiger Force in his speeches, saying that they will work to fill the gap of human resource in administration.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2020d) Prime Minister Imran Khan will give future course of action to the Tiger Force and decide the roadmap of new responsibilities for them at a ceremony today (Saturday).

This was stated by Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar while talking to media in Islamabad.

He said the Tiger Force is working as a facilitator to fill the gap of human resource in administration. Usman Dar said development of youth is top priority of the Prime Minister.

On Oct 11, the PM had said that his government would use all the resources at disposal of the state to bring down skyrocketing prices of essential food items in the country from Monday (tomorrow).

The government, he said, decided to use all resources against inflation in the country.

PPP strongly criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for presenting Tiger Force to tackle the issue of “inflation” .

“This man Imran Khan has no solution to your problems,” Bilawal also lashed out at PTI government while addressing PDM rally in Gujranwala.

“Tiger Force is the solution of inflation. Does it make any sense?,” he said. Cricketer-turned- politicians did not have solution to your problems, he added.