UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Will Give Future Course Of Action For Tiger Force Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:58 PM

PM will give future course of action for Tiger Force today

Prime Minister Imran Khan has time and again mentioned Tiger Force in his speeches, saying that they will work to fill the gap of human resource in administration.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2020d) Prime Minister Imran Khan will give future course of action to the Tiger Force and decide the roadmap of new responsibilities for them at a ceremony today (Saturday).

This was stated by Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar while talking to media in Islamabad.

He said the Tiger Force is working as a facilitator to fill the gap of human resource in administration. Usman Dar said development of youth is top priority of the Prime Minister.

On Oct 11, the PM had said that his government would use all the resources at disposal of the state to bring down skyrocketing prices of essential food items in the country from Monday (tomorrow).

The government, he said, decided to use all resources against inflation in the country.

PPP strongly criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for presenting Tiger Force to tackle the issue of “inflation” .

“This man Imran Khan has no solution to your problems,” Bilawal also lashed out at PTI government while addressing PDM rally in Gujranwala.

“Tiger Force is the solution of inflation. Does it make any sense?,” he said. Cricketer-turned- politicians did not have solution to your problems, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Man Gujranwala Media All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Ardern takes early lead in New Zealand's 'Covid el ..

5 minutes ago

People of Distt Diamer always set example for othe ..

5 minutes ago

95,686 Kashmiri killed, 7,147 in custody by Indian ..

5 minutes ago

5807 individuals removed from category "B" blackli ..

5 minutes ago

Advanced online channels help reduce Dubai Customs ..

29 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 5 more lives in Punjab

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.