PM Will Inaugurate 100 MW Iran-Gwadar Power Transmission Project: CS

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 10:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate 100 MW Iran-Gwadar power transmission project during his visit to Balochistan next week.

He said this while addressing a high level meeting to review the ongoing uplift projects in the Gwadar.

The Chief Secretary noted that under power transmission project, Gwadar will get 100, megawatt electricity from Iran.

In this regard, National Dispatch Company, Quetta Electric Supply Company, Gwadar Port Authority, Gwadar Development Authority, China Overseas Port Holding Company and other related departments have completed their preparations.

He further said that after the unveiling of the project by the Prime Minister, the electricity supply to Gwadar will be formally started.

"During his visit, the PM will also open the project of the first cross-stuffing facility at Gwadar port, dredging at Gwadar port.

Besides, distribution of boat engine checks to the deserving fishermen of Gwadar will also be done.

The CS stressed that the incumbent government is committed to the development of the coastal belt of Balochistan and through various uplift projects launched in the province, trying to benefit the local people of Balochistan.

"The implementation of all these projects is part of the vision of the PM Pakistan for Balochistan," he emphasized.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary Balochistan was briefed about the administrative structure of Gwadar district, historical importance and ongoing development projects by the Federal and provincial governments.

Commissioner Makran Syed Faasil Ahmed Agha, DG GDA Mujibur Rehman Qambrani, DC Gwadar Izzat Nazir Baloch and other officials informed the CS about the progress of the projects made so far.

The arrangements and preparations for the expected visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif to Gwadar were also reviewed.

