PM will inaugurate Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System in Karachi today

The project, completed at a huge cost of 35.5 billion rupees, is a valuable gift by the federal government for the people of Sindh, particularly the residents of Karachi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System project in Karachi on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Karachi on a day-long visit. He is accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System project will provide modern travel facilities to one hundred and thirty five thousand passengers daily in the western and central districts of Karachi, making their access to Central business District easy and safe.

The project has been implemented by the Ministry of Planning and Development through Sindh Infrastructure Development Company on the special interest of Minster for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

During the day-long visit to Karachi, the Prime Minister would also chair different meetings on political and administrative affairs of the province.

The bus service will comprise 80 hybrid buses that will ply a route of 22 kilometres from Surjani to the Municipal Park near Jama Cloth market with, 23 stations located on each km.

Sources said that a delegation of businessmen would call on him at the Governor House. The officials of the PTI Sindh region will also call on PM Imran Khan.

The Green Line Bus project was announced by the PML-N's federal government in July 2014. On February 26, 2016, the foundation stone of the 17.8 km long track from Surjani to Guru Mandir was laid.

Modern state-of-the-art lifts and automatic ticketing systems would facilitate passengers on every bus station. All details about the arrival and departure of buses would be available on digital screens installed on bus stations.

Each bus would have a capacity of 200 to 250 passengers while the fare is expected to be between Rs20 and Rs50. The buses would have a complete system from USB ports to wheelchairs.

In the second phase of the project, buses would run to the Tower. Under the Green Line Bus project, a two-storey underpass is being constructed at Guru Mandir and Numaish Chowrangi, where not only buses would run on international standards, but accommodation would also be provided.

A control room with at least 900 cameras has also been set up for monitoring of the Green Line bus project and security of passengers to meet the requirements of modern times.