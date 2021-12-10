UrduPoint.com

PM Will Inaugurate Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System In Karachi Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 12:22 PM

PM will inaugurate Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System in Karachi today

The project, completed at a huge cost of 35.5 billion rupees, is a valuable gift by the federal government for the people of Sindh, particularly the residents of Karachi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System project in Karachi on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Karachi on a day-long visit. He is accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

The project, completed at a huge cost of 35.5 billion rupees, is a valuable gift by the Federal government for the people of Sindh, particularly the residents of Karachi.

Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System project will provide modern travel facilities to one hundred and thirty five thousand passengers daily in the western and central districts of Karachi, making their access to Central business District easy and safe.

The project has been implemented by the Ministry of Planning and Development through Sindh Infrastructure Development Company on the special interest of Minster for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

During the day-long visit to Karachi, the Prime Minister would also chair different meetings on political and administrative affairs of the province.

The bus service will comprise 80 hybrid buses that will ply a route of 22 kilometres from Surjani to the Municipal Park near Jama Cloth market with, 23 stations located on each km.

Sources said that a delegation of businessmen would call on him at the Governor House. The officials of the PTI Sindh region will also call on PM Imran Khan.

The Green Line Bus project was announced by the PML-N's federal government in July 2014. On February 26, 2016, the foundation stone of the 17.8 km long track from Surjani to Guru Mandir was laid.

Modern state-of-the-art lifts and automatic ticketing systems would facilitate passengers on every bus station. All details about the arrival and departure of buses would be available on digital screens installed on bus stations.

Each bus would have a capacity of 200 to 250 passengers while the fare is expected to be between Rs20 and Rs50. The buses would have a complete system from USB ports to wheelchairs.

In the second phase of the project, buses would run to the Tower. Under the Green Line Bus project, a two-storey underpass is being constructed at Guru Mandir and Numaish Chowrangi, where not only buses would run on international standards, but accommodation would also be provided.

A control room with at least 900 cameras has also been set up for monitoring of the Green Line bus project and security of passengers to meet the requirements of modern times.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Governor Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Company Visit February July 2016 Market All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal officially tie knot

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal officially tie knot

23 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Congratulates Gambia on Succ ..

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Gambia on Successful Presidential Election

38 minutes ago
 No risk of resurgence of terrorism in the country: ..

No risk of resurgence of terrorism in the country: Moeed Yusuf

40 minutes ago
 Classical Dance and Music Concert organized by Art ..

Classical Dance and Music Concert organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi ..

41 minutes ago
 US, UN condemn Myanmar junta over reported killing ..

US, UN condemn Myanmar junta over reported killing of 11 villagers

33 minutes ago
 Launch of Proton-M Rocket With Satellites Reschedu ..

Launch of Proton-M Rocket With Satellites Rescheduled for Dec 13 - Russian Space ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.