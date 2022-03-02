PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan program

(@Abdulla99267510)

The main objective of Kamyab Pakistan Program is to provide relief to the lower class and promote economic growth.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan Program at a ceremony in Islamabad today.

Kamyab Pakistan Program is part of the Prime Minister's Vision for Poverty Alleviation under which loans worth 407 billion rupees would be disbursed among the youths, women, farmers and for construction of low-income houses during the next two years.

The main objective of Kamyab Pakistan Program is to provide relief to the lower class and promote economic growth.

Earlier, PM Khan said the FBR successfully knocked down February revenue target of 441 billion rupees, posting a robust growth of 28.

5 percent.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said the government was able to subsidize petrol, diesel and electricity and give relief to the people because of this performance of the FBR.

Imran Khan said NADRA expanded its outreach by opening eighty-eight new registration centers including in tehsils where no center existed before. He said thirteen new centers had been opened in Balochistan, twenty-three in Sindh, sixteen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eleven each in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan, twelve in Azad Kashmir and one each in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to facilitate the citizens.