UrduPoint.com

PM Will Inaugurate Miyawaki Urban Forest In Lahore Today

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 12:19 PM

PM will inaugurate Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore today  

The Miyawaki forest has been developed over 100 kanals with a total of 165000 plants which will grow ten times quicker than a normal forest owing to the unique Miyawaki technique.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the world’s biggest Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore today (Monday) as part of monsoon drive under the 10 billion Tree Tsunami project.

The Miyawaki forest has been developed over 100 kanals with a total of 165000 plants which will grow ten times quicker than a normal forest owing to the unique Miyawaki technique.

It uses specialized land preparation as well as indigenous varieties with varying growth rates to produce fast growing urban forests.

Another 53 Miyawaki forests are being grown at different parts of Lahore to create sinks for carbon as well as for better pollution abatement in the city.

All have projects been geo-tagged for monitoring of their growth and development.

About 500 million trees are being planted across the country under the ongoing Monsoon plantation drive which is the largest ever such drive in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister National University Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on &#039;National Day&#039;

5 minutes ago
 PCB confirms schedule of 266-match 2021-22 domesti ..

PCB confirms schedule of 266-match 2021-22 domestic season

6 minutes ago
 OIC Condemns Attack on Chadian Army Patrol

OIC Condemns Attack on Chadian Army Patrol

6 minutes ago
 Commercial activities start as Sindh govt eases CO ..

Commercial activities start as Sindh govt eases COVID-19 restrictions

11 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank & CDA join hands to plant the ..

U Microfinance Bank & CDA join hands to plant the largest Miyawaki Forest in Isl ..

27 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 202.18 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 202.18 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.