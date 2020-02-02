UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Will Leave For Malaysia Today

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 07:00 PM

PM will leave for Malaysia today

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Malaysia today Monday on a two-day visit to the South East Asian country.He is visiting on the invitation of his Malaysia counterpart Mahathir Mohamad.The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including cabinet members and senior officials.Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a think-tank event organized by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies of Malaysia.

During his various interactions, the Prime Minister will share his vision about Pakistan and underline Pakistan's positive contribution to regional and international peace and security.Imran Khan will also highlight the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, emphasize the importance of averting risks to regional peace and stability posed by Indian belligerence, and underscore the importance of peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Prime Minister's visit is another sign of robust engagement between Pakistan and Malaysia and the shared commitment to further fortify the strategic partnership between the two countries.

This is Prime Minister Imran Khan's second visit toMalaysia since assuming office in August 2018. Earlier, the Prime Minister had visited Malaysia in November 2018.Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad visited Pakistan on 21-23 March last year, and was Chief Guest at the Pakistan Day Parade.

The two Prime Ministers also met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly Session in New York in September last.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations Pakistan Day Visit Jammu New York Malaysia March August September November 2018 Event Cabinet Share Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai Executive Council endorses Smart Dubai Depar ..

31 minutes ago

African Union delegation explores UAE government w ..

1 hour ago

African Union delegation explores UAE government w ..

1 hour ago

UAE allocates US$2 billion for investment, develop ..

1 hour ago

UAE allocates US$2 billion for investment, develop ..

1 hour ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to scatter seeds of ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.