PM will leave for Malaysia today

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Malaysia today Monday on a two-day visit to the South East Asian country.He is visiting on the invitation of his Malaysia counterpart Mahathir Mohamad.The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including cabinet members and senior officials.Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a think-tank event organized by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies of Malaysia.

During his various interactions, the Prime Minister will share his vision about Pakistan and underline Pakistan's positive contribution to regional and international peace and security.Imran Khan will also highlight the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, emphasize the importance of averting risks to regional peace and stability posed by Indian belligerence, and underscore the importance of peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Prime Minister's visit is another sign of robust engagement between Pakistan and Malaysia and the shared commitment to further fortify the strategic partnership between the two countries.

This is Prime Minister Imran Khan's second visit toMalaysia since assuming office in August 2018. Earlier, the Prime Minister had visited Malaysia in November 2018.Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad visited Pakistan on 21-23 March last year, and was Chief Guest at the Pakistan Day Parade.

The two Prime Ministers also met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly Session in New York in September last.