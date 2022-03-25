UrduPoint.com

PM Will Neither Resign Nor Will Compromise On His Principles: Farrukh

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2022 | 03:28 PM

PM will neither resign nor will compromise on his principles: Farrukh

Farrukh Habib says allied parties are part of the government and they will stand with it for the sake of national interests.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2022) Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said the allied parties are part of the government and they will stand with it for the sake of national interests, continuity of policies and a strong economy.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Friday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan will neither resign nor make compromise on his principles.

The Minister of State said the entire nation stands by Prime Minister Imran Khan and will turn out in large numbers at the public gathering on Sunday in Islamabad

