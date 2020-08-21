UrduPoint.com
PM Will Not Tolerate Any 'Corrupt Mafia : Sheikh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:20 AM

PM will not tolerate any 'Corrupt Mafia : Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said that Prime minister Imran Khan would not give any (National Reconciliation Ordinance) NRO-like concession to the organized mafia in the country and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would face all tough challenges coming its way.

Talking to a private news channel, Sheikh Rashid said there is a corrupt mafia which wants to destabilize Prime Minister Imran Khan's government but government under vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was heading in right direction.

He said a stronger Pakistan needs decreased prices, a business-friendly system, employment opportunities, better healthcare and education, and safety of common people's life and the government is doing its best.

He assured that Prime Minister Imran Khan is making all out efforts to stable the economy and taking effective measures to control high rate inflation, adding, hopefully soon Imran khan will able to overcome these current challenges.

Minister further said that it is first time that government and Army are on one page and all national institutions are working together with government in a better coordination way.

" Despite severe criticism, the Prime Minister took some bold and in time decisions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan", he concluded.

