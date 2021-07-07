UrduPoint.com
PM Will Not Use Security, Protocol At Private Functions

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 40 seconds ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:27 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he has taken this decision to save taxpayer money and inconvenience to the public.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to review the protocol and security for himself, ministers, Governors and Chief Ministers to put an end to the colonial legacy of pomp and glory.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said that the Cabinet would decide next week about a comprehensive policy in this regard.

He said in order to save taxpayer money and avoid inconvenience to the public, he will not be going to any private function with protocol and security.

The Prime Minister said he is also reviewing protocol and security for ministers, Governors and PTI Chief Ministers to decide how we can minimize expenditure and end public inconvenience.

More Stories From Pakistan

