PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia from tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the Cabinet.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day official visit to Russia from Wednesday at the special invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the Cabinet.

Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues.

During the Summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation.

They will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and situation in Afghanistan.

The visit of the Prime Minister will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.