PM Will Pay One-day Visit To Gwadar Today

Published June 24, 2022

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a one-day visit to Gwadar today.

In a short span of one month, it is second visit of the Prime Minister to Gwadar where he will meet local fishermen.

The Prime Minister will be given a detailed briefing on different ongoing development schemes in Gwadar including Gwadar International Airport and power and infrastructure projects. He will also be given briefing on law and order situation.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister will talk to the media persons.

