UrduPoint.com

PM Will Soon Announce A Massive Package To Mitigate Impact Of Inflation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 11:19 AM

PM will soon announce a massive package to mitigate impact of inflation

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chauhdary says that the package will benefit ten million people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon announce a massive relief package to mitigate impact of the inflation on common people.

He was talking to the media in Islamabad on Monday, after the meeting of the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which met in the Federal capital with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the package will benefit ten million people.

He said the committee also expressed concerns over the growing oil prices in the international market and called for devising a mechanism to face this challenge.

The Minister said the committee also discussed upcoming local government elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said it has been decided to hold direct elections for local bodies in Punjab.

He said now the people will directly elect mayors of their cities.

Fawad Chaudhry said it will be a step toward fulfilling Imran Khan's promise to transfer powers to the grass root level.

He said the Prime Minister also directed to activate PTI workers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for upcoming local bodies' elections in these provinces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Oil Market Media Government Million

Recent Stories

Foreign film thriving in pandemic, says Michael Ma ..

Foreign film thriving in pandemic, says Michael Mann

3 minutes ago
 ADJD, ADSG partner to initiate training programme ..

ADJD, ADSG partner to initiate training programme for legal researchers

12 minutes ago
 Country's exports increasing despite coronavirus o ..

Country's exports increasing despite coronavirus outbreak: Farrukh

4 minutes ago
 Israeli Energy Minister Unable to Attend COP26 Due ..

Israeli Energy Minister Unable to Attend COP26 Due to Wheelchair Inaccessibility ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign protocol on Establishme ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign protocol on Establishment of Joint Security Commissio ..

4 minutes ago
 15-day anti-measles, rubella drive in Kurram from ..

15-day anti-measles, rubella drive in Kurram from Nov 15

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.