PM will soon announce a massive package to mitigate impact of inflation

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon announce a massive relief package to mitigate impact of the inflation on common people.

He was talking to the media in Islamabad on Monday, after the meeting of the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which met in the Federal capital with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the package will benefit ten million people.

He said the committee also expressed concerns over the growing oil prices in the international market and called for devising a mechanism to face this challenge.

The Minister said the committee also discussed upcoming local government elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said it has been decided to hold direct elections for local bodies in Punjab.

He said now the people will directly elect mayors of their cities.

Fawad Chaudhry said it will be a step toward fulfilling Imran Khan's promise to transfer powers to the grass root level.

He said the Prime Minister also directed to activate PTI workers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for upcoming local bodies' elections in these provinces.