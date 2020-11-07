UrduPoint.com
PM Will Visit Hafizabad Today To Lay Foundation Of A University, Hospital

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:35 AM

PM will visit Hafizabad today to lay foundation of a university, hospital

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the university will be constructed at a cost of four point five billion rupees while the new 400-bed facility District Headquarters Hospital building will cost two billion rupees.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Hafizabad today to lay foundation stone for a university and a hospital.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet message on Saturday said the Prime Minister will also address the public meeting on this occasion.

She said the university will be constructed at a cost of four point five billion rupees while the new 400-bed facility District Headquarters Hospital building will cost two billion rupees.

