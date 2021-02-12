PM will visit Lahore today

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be chief guest at inauguration of Miyawaki urban forest at Jilani Park.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore today.

The Prime Minister will be chief guest at the inauguration of Miyawaki urban forest at Jilani Park, Lahore.

The Prime Minister will be briefed about the progress made so far to achieve the target of fifty one Urban Forest sites in the provincial capital to check air pollution and protect environment.

Imran Khan will also chair a meeting on the provision of Universal Health Coverage in Punjab and the steps taken to increase the number of fruit and vegetable markets and bring down the prices of wheat flour.