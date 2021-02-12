UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Will Visit Lahore Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:23 PM

PM will visit Lahore today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be chief guest at inauguration of Miyawaki urban forest at Jilani Park.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore today.

The Prime Minister will be chief guest at the inauguration of Miyawaki urban forest at Jilani Park, Lahore.

The Prime Minister will be briefed about the progress made so far to achieve the target of fifty one Urban Forest sites in the provincial capital to check air pollution and protect environment.

Imran Khan will also chair a meeting on the provision of Universal Health Coverage in Punjab and the steps taken to increase the number of fruit and vegetable markets and bring down the prices of wheat flour.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Visit Progress Market Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

25 minutes ago

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

50 minutes ago

Editorial: COVID-19: Safety protocols are vital in ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 12, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.