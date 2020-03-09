UrduPoint.com
PM Will Visit Peshawar, Mohmand Agency Today

PM will visit Peshawar, Mohmand agency today

PM Imran Khan is visiting Peshawar for Under-21 Games at Qayyum Sports Complex in Peshawar and for inauguration of sports gala in Ghalanai.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar and Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

The Prime Minister will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of Under-21 Games at Qayyum Sports Complex in Peshawar, Pakistan Radio reported here on Monday. He will distribute Kafalat Cards in Mohmand agency to deserving families under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

The PM will also inaugurate sports gala in Ghalanai.

Under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, cash stipends of 2000 rupees per month will be given to the most deserving and poorest women.

He will also address a public gathering there.

Reham Khan, the former wife of Imran Khan, however, asked PM to inaugurate BRT instead of Under-21 games in Peshawar.

She asked that when this project would be inaugurated.

