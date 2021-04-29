UrduPoint.com
PM Will Visit Saudi Arabia In May

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 12:55 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan’ visit to Saudi Arabia is being finalized as PM is also likely to perform Umrah there besides his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Kingdom of Saudi Arabia next month, the Sources say.

The Sources say that the schedule of the Prime Minister’s visit is being finalized and a two-day official visit is likely from May 7. The PM is expected to perform Umrah during his visit. A high-level delegation will accompany the prime minister who will meet Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. The Sources say that the prime minister will invite the Saudi king to visit Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier welcomed Saudi Arabia’s efforts to restore peace with Iran, saying that Iran is the neighbour and Saudi Arabia is the closest friend.

PM hoped that the step towards peace would strengthen the Ummah.

Crown Prince Mohamamd Bin Salman had said on Wednesday that Riyadh wanted good relations with Tehran as the former wanted the latter to help push the middle East towards prosperity.

According to the reports, top Saudi and Iranian officials also held secret talks in Iraq to restore relations. Both sides agreed to hold their relations for better future and prosperity in the region.

