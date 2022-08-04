PM wins hearts of flood affected people by visiting their areas

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal government has won the hearts and minds of the flood affected people in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts as Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif personally visited the affected areas and met with the local people.

During the PM's visit to Tank, a senior citizen thanked the prime minister for sympathizing with them. While communicating his emotions, the senior citizen fell into tears and said in his native language that "it is for the first time during his 60 years life that any PM visiting his area." The prime minister hugged that elderly man and assured him of full support and cooperation of the federal government during this time of distress.

The federal government was making all out efforts for relief of rain and flood affected areas across the country without any discrimination.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited different areas of Tank and D.I.Khan districts. The prime minister was flanked by Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Advisor to the PM Ameer Muqam, Fedreal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood.

Another citizen, while talking to APP, said the different institutions including FC, Pak Army, Police, Rescue 1122 provided relief work to the locals. Besides, the food items were also distributed among the victims during this testing period, he said.

The local peoples said the road infrastructure has been badly damaged due to recent flood and rains. They, however, thanked the prime minister for announcing immediate repair and maintenance work of the infrastructure.

On this occasion, the prime minister said a joint survey should be conducted to assess the damages caused by the floods, adding, collective efforts should be made for resolving the issues being faced by the affected people.

He also announced the construction of the Pezu-Tank highway.

The local people also lauded the role of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for raising their voice at federal level.

During the PM's visit, Fazl highlighted the importance of Tank Zam Dam and said its construction would help preventing flood related issues besides its water will be used for irrigation purposes.