PM Wins Hearts Of Muslim Ummah: Aamir Dogar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 09:00 PM

PM wins hearts of Muslim Ummah: Aamir Dogar

MULTAN, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan won hearts of the nation and Muslim Ummah for presenting the Kashmir issue effectively in the UN General Assembly.

He said that the incumbent government would steer the country out of crises very soon, adding that the government was introducing comprehensive policies which would surely put the country on the path to progress and prosperity.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a scheme along with Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi at Shaheen Market here.

Nadeem Qureshi also spoke and stated that funds were being spent at union council level as the Punjab government was providing funds for development schemes.

On this occasion, dozens of notables and people were also present.

