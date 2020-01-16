UrduPoint.com
PM Wins Traders' Hearts By Including FPCCI Members In PBC: Haji Ghulam Nabi

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 04:11 PM

PM wins traders' hearts by including FPCCI members in PBC: Haji Ghulam Nabi

President Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Haji Ghulam Nabi Thursday said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan has won the hearts of traders and industrialists by including five members from Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) in Pakistan Business Council (PBC)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :President Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Haji Ghulam Nabi Thursday said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan has won the hearts of traders and industrialists by including five members from Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) in Pakistan Business Council (PBC).

He said presence of representatives in Pakistan Business Council would help devise improved economic and industrial policies that would have far-reaching impact on country's progress, economy and trade.

He was talking at Chamber's meeting here wherein President Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Sheikh Abdur Razaq, President Muhallah Khudadad, Ghulam Hussain Safi, Malik Lal Sher and other traders' representatives.

Haji Ghulam Nabi Khan further said that the cabinet of President FPCCI, Mian Anjum Riaz. Central Secretary General Business Panal, Haji Ghulam Ali and vice president KP Chamber, Qesar Daudzai and others really deserved appreciation for properly forwarding the issues of traders' community to the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He hoped that with concentrated efforts of representatives of business community, the business and trade activities would get a tangible boost and issues of the community resolved amicably.

