PM wishes balance justice, implementation of law against sugar mafia: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that Prime Minister had strong desire for balance justice and implementation of law against responsible elements created sugar crisis some time back in the country.

The government was not defending the owners of Sugar Mills, she stated while talking to a private news channel programe. Anyone got personal benefit from sugar export or creating artificial shortage on essential food commodities, would be taken to task, she added.

Dispelling the impression created by Opposition parties over commission report made public on the directives of Prime Minister, she said that whosoever involved in minting money on essential products like sugar and wheat, would be treated as per law.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said a detail report would be issued by a commission on April 25, and added that any person belonging to any party, action would be taken against such elements.