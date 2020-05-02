UrduPoint.com
PM Wishes Good Health, Early Recovery To Russian Counterpart Mikhail Mishustin

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 11:16 AM

PM wishes good health, early recovery to Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin

The Russian PM revealed in a video meeting with President Putin that he contracted Coronavirus and was going to self-isolation to save himself and others including his colleagues.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan wished good health and early recovery to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin suffering from Coronavirus here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister expressed his feeling about his Russian Counterpart. He said Pakistan was standing besides his Russian friends in battling the challenge of Coronavirus. Imran Khan said that Coronavirus had become a common challenge.

According to Russian media, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin contracted coronavirus.

The Russian PM himself shared his status in a video meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin which was broadcast on the state-run Rossiya 24 television channel Thursday.

Mishustin, 54, who was appointed prime minister in January, has played a leading role in Russia's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reports say that he was now self-isolating in the hospital and temporarily stepped back from his work as prime minister. Putin signed a decree to appoint First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as acting prime minister.

“I have to observe self-isolation and follow orders of the doctors. This is necessary to protect my colleagues,” the PM told Putin, promising to be in constant contact “on all the main issues.”

During the televised meeting, Putin said that what happened to Mishustin could happen to anyone. Putin then asked Mishustin to call him from the hospital.

