ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep shock over the reports of an attack on former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe.

He wished Abe an early recovery and best of health after the former prime minister was hit by gunshots.

"We send our prayers and best wishes for his early recovery and good health," he tweeted. "Our thoughts are with him, his family, and the people of Japan".