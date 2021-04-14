PM wishes happy Baisakhi to Sikh community

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says they have granted Sikh Diaspora and Indian Yatrees special permission to visit their holy Gurdwaras in Pakistan and attend the Baisakhi rituals.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has wished happy Baisakhi to Sikh community, saying that his government has given special permission to Indian diaspora and Indian yatrees to visit holy Gurdwaras in Pakistan and attend Baisakhi rituals.

The Prime Minister said that Sikh Yatrees would be facilitated with Langar, transport and accommodation under strict COVID-19 protocols.

He wrote: “Wishing our Sikh community a happy Baisakhi festival. We have granted Sikh Diaspora & Indian Yatrees special permission to visit their holy Gurdwaras in Pak & attend the Baisakhi rituals. They will be facilitated with Langar, transport & accommodation under strict Covid protocols,”.

Baisakhi, also called Vaisakhi, is known as the harvest festival of Punjab. It is celebrated by people across religions. Other than marking the season of harvest, Baisakhi also has religious significance for the Sikhs. Baisakhi marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year.

This year Baisakhi will fall on April 14, Wednesday. Baisakhi is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm and traditional folk dances are performed on Vaisakhi.

According to media reports, as many as 800 strong jatha of Sikh yatrees reached Pakistan for Baisakhi. The Sikh yatrees will celebrate Khalsa Sjna Diwas and Baisakhi at a 16th Century gurdwara in Punjab province, among other historically important shrines in that country.