PM Wishes Happy Chinese Lunar New Year

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 10:50 PM

BEIJING, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday wished the people of China a 'happy Chinese Lunar New Year' and expressed pleasure at watching the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The prime minister, in an exclusive interview to CGTN television, said, "I spent 20 years of my life playing sport and ever since I became prime minister I have no time to watch sport, even on television.

"It is a pleasure to watch Winter Olympics in Beijing and I am really looking forward to that."`He said, "I want to wish the people of China Happy Lunar Chinese New Year and of course it is the year of the tiger, which is my favourite animal. So I hope this coming year brings peace and prosperity to China and the rest of the world."

