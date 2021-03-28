PM wishes Happy Holi to Hindu community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday wished the Hindu community a very happy Holi.

In a tweet he said, "Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours." The Diwali Festival is being celebrated by the Hindu community on March 28-29.

The festival is celebrated in several parts of the country especially in educational institutions.

The hindu community is important part of our society and their religious festivals are respected across the country. Pakistani nation congratulates the Hindu community on the festival of colours "Holi".

Islamic teachings and sayings of Quaid-I-Azam give us lesson of inter-faith harmony.

After the independence, Quaid-i-Azam gave clear vision that every citizen of Pakistan would have the liberty to practice their religion.

Pakistan came into being because equal rights were not provided to Muslims of sub-continent.

At present, equal rights are not provided to religious minorities in so-called secular India. Rather, controversial laws like Citizenship Amendment Act were introduced to further the Hindutva ideology. Besides, low caste Hindus like Dalits are suppressed and maltreated.