PM Wishes President Biden Speedy, Complete Recovery From Covid

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday wished President of the United States Joe Biden a speedy and complete recovery from Covid-19 infection.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted "I wish President Biden speedy and complete recovery from corona.

" White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told media that president Biden was experiencing "very mild symptoms" and would continue to carry out all his duties in isolation.

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21.

In a separate tweet 79-year-old president Biden said he was "doing great" and "keeping busy".

The White House said the president tested positive for Covid on Thursday and had been fully vaccinated and twice boosted.

