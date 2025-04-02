Open Menu

PM Wishes President Early, Complete Recovery

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PM wishes president early, complete recovery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed good wishes for early and complete recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari.

The premier prayed to Allah Almighty for complete recovery of the president. He said the nation should also pray for the health of Asif Ali Zardari and directed the authorities concerned to provide the best health facilities to the president.

Recent Stories

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

39 seconds ago
 EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation c ..

EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..

47 seconds ago
 National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operati ..

National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025

16 minutes ago
 MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation ..

MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..

1 hour ago
 PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of i ..

PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards

1 hour ago
 Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing ..

Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..

2 hours ago
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

2 hours ago
 Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Du ..

Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre

2 hours ago
 ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

3 hours ago
 Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in Marc ..

Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March

3 hours ago
 Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 tri ..

Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 trillion market by 2035

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue ..

AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 2024

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan