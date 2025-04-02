PM Wishes President Early, Complete Recovery
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed good wishes for early and complete recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari.
The premier prayed to Allah Almighty for complete recovery of the president. He said the nation should also pray for the health of Asif Ali Zardari and directed the authorities concerned to provide the best health facilities to the president.
