PM Wishes Speedy Recovery For His Russian Counterpart

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 11:40 AM

PM wishes speedy recovery for his Russian counterpart

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday wished speedy recovery and good health for Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who was yesterday diagnosed positive with Covid 19.

The prime minister also expressed solidarity with the Russian leadership in battling the challenge of coronavirus.

On his twitter account, the prime minister posted, "Wishing PM of Russia Mikhail Mishustin a speedy recovery and good health. Corona virus is a common challenge and we stand together with our Russian friends in battling this challenge."Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had been diagnosed positive with Covid-19. The news was announced on Russian national television on Thursday.

