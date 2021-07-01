UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Wishes To Take Opposition In Confidence On National Security Matters: Farrukh

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:30 PM

PM wishes to take opposition in confidence on national security matters: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan wishes to take opposition into confidence on national security matters.

Commenting on absence of Prime Minister during national security meeting, he said in an interview to a private channel that Imran Khan has no reservation sitting with opposition party leaders.

He said present leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), wanted to take all Opposition members on board on sovereignty, integrity and national security related issues.

He further stated that the government is taking all decisions in the larger interest of the people of this country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

16 minutes ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

1 hour ago

Fawad gives go-ahead to ink info sharing accord be ..

6 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons assistant commissioner o ..

6 minutes ago

NAB Karachi approves reference against KMCECHS for ..

6 minutes ago

Senate body seeks detailed briefing on judges appo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.