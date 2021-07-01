PM wishes to take opposition in confidence on national security matters: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan wishes to take opposition into confidence on national security matters.

Commenting on absence of Prime Minister during national security meeting, he said in an interview to a private channel that Imran Khan has no reservation sitting with opposition party leaders.

He said present leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), wanted to take all Opposition members on board on sovereignty, integrity and national security related issues.

He further stated that the government is taking all decisions in the larger interest of the people of this country.