UrduPoint.com

PM Witnesses A Detailed Demonstration Of Electronic Voting Machine

,   , , ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 06:43 PM

PM witnesses a detailed demonstration of Electronic Voting Machine    

The Prime Minister congratulated Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz and his team for producing such EVMs and directed the relevant authorities to complete the process of electoral reforms at the earliest.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2021) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday witnessed a detailed demonstration of a new locally-made electronic voting machine (EVM).

The Prime Minister congratulated Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz and his team for producing such EVMs.

During the PM’s visit, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz along with the officials of his ministry gave a detailed briefing to PM Imran Khan about the working of the electronic voting machine (EVM).

He said that there was no need for internet connectivity for the EVMs, the software used is in the machine is of international standard.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan witnessed a detailed demonstration of the EVM and also cast his vote.

The premier also congratulated Shibli Faraz and his team for producing such EVMs. Earlier in the month of June, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated the incumbent government’s resolve to ensure transparency in the electoral process in the country.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad. Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives for making the process of use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections transparent and fulfilling all legal requirements in this regard.

The premier directed the relevant authorities that the process of electoral reforms, electronic voting and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis be completed at the earliest.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Internet Technology Vote Visit June All

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali expresses concerns for playing less amou ..

Azhar Ali expresses concerns for playing less amount of Test Cricket

25 minutes ago
 Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem misses out medal but ..

Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem misses out medal but wins nation’s heart

32 minutes ago
 Islamabad police host ceremony to pay tributes to ..

Islamabad police host ceremony to pay tributes to martyred cops

59 minutes ago
 59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s f ..

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted dr ..

Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted driving&#039; violations in H1 2 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.