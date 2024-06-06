Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 09:08 PM

PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday witnessed signing of various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to expand cooperation in different fields between China and Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday witnessed signing of various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to expand cooperation in different fields between China and Pakistan.

On the occasion, an MoU was signed between Pakistan and China regarding manufacturing of solar panels and YTO trackers.

The MoU was signed between Pakistan's Habib Rafique Limtied and Beijing Global Hydrogen Industries Company Limited.

Another MoU was signed between the Pakistan Investment Board and the Institute of Structural Economics, Peking University, to promote the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

