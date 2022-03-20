UrduPoint.com

PM Witnesses Signing Of New Agreement For Reko Diq Project

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2022 | 06:50 PM

PM witnesses signing of new agreement for Reko Diq project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday witnessed the signing ceremony between the Government of Pakistan, the Government of Balochistan and Barrick Gold Corporation of Canada after successfully resolving the longstanding dispute with Tethyan Copper Company (TCC) concerning the development of copper and gold mines in Chagai, popularly known as the Reko Diq dispute.

A new agreement was signed by representatives of the Federal and Balochistan Governments with a delegation of Barrick Gold, led by Chief Executive Dr. Mark Bristow.

As per the terms of the new agreement, the Reko Diq project shall be revived and developed by Barrick gold in partnership with Pakistani entities.

The new project company shall be owned 50 percent by Barrick Gold. The remaining 50 percent shareholding shall be owned by Pakistan, divided equally between Federal Government and the provincial government of Balochistan.

Federal Government's 25 percent shareholding shall be divided equally amongst three state-owned-entities (SOEs) of the Federal Government, namely Oil and Gas Development Corporation Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Government Holdings Pakistan Limited (GHPL). Balochistan's share shall be held by a company wholly owned and controlled by the Government of Balochistan.

As part of the Prime Minister's vision for Balochistan, the Government of Balochistan's share of capital and operating expenses for the project shall be borne by the Federal Government. In other words, the Government of Balochistan shall not incur any expenses in development of the mines and its share of expenses shall be borne by the Federal Government.

In developing the project, nearly USD 10 billion shall be invested in Balochistan, including USD one billion that shall be invested in social uplift projects such as roads, schools, hospitals and creation of technical training institute for mining.

The investment shall create over 8000 new jobs. This project shall make Balochistan the largest recipient of foreign direct investment in Pakistan and the Reko Diq project shall be one of the largest copper and gold mining projects in the world. To ensure optimal utilization of nation's mineral wealth the government was also considering setting up a smelter.

The agreement was reached after several rounds of negotiations over the last three years. In August 2019, the Prime Minister had set up a committee to steer the negotiations with an aim for early development of the mines. In this effort, the Federal and Provincial Governments were assisted by international advisors.

To ensure the deal was compliant with all the laws, the Government shall submit the matter before the parliament and the Supreme Court.

While speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister stressed upon the emphasis his government placed on development of Balochistan and uplift of underdeveloped areas. He expressed hope that the investment would mark the beginning of large scale investments in Balochistan that should change the quality of lives of ordinary citizens in Balochistan.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the negotiating team for a transparent and favourable agreement for the people of Balochistan.

Earlier, delegation of Barrick Gold Corporation called on the Prime Minister. Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour was also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Supreme Court World Parliament Canada Company Oil Chagai United States Dollars August Gas Sunday 2019 Gold All Government Agreement Share Pakistan Petroleum Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

10 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

18 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

19 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

19 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>