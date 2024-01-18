PM Witnesses Signing Of Pak-Dubai Inter-government Framework Agreements
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM
DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday witnessed the signing of Inter-Governmental Framework Agreements between the Ministries of Communications, Railways and Maritime Affairs of Pakistan and the Government of Dubai, represented by DP World.
The signing ceremony was held after a meeting between Prime Minister Kakar and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of UAE-based DP World, a multinational logistics company on the sidelines of the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
The agreements cover potential opportunities in Pakistan for the development of a dedicated freight corridor, multi-modal logistics park and rail freight terminals on Pakistan’s railway network, as well as, inter alia, the development of coastal economic zone and dredging works of navigation channels at Port Qasim.
The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the growth of exchanges, interaction and cooperation between businesses in Pakistan and UAE and highlighted their transformative potential.
He welcomed DP World’s interest in expanding its Pakistan business and assured the company of the Government’s continued support. "Pakistan will continue to facilitate partner enterprises to realise its geo-economic vision as a hub of commerce and industry."
Recent Stories
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Performance of business centre reviewed5 minutes ago
-
2-member dacoit gang busted6 minutes ago
-
Three killed in two separate road accidents15 minutes ago
-
PEMRA advises national electronic media to abide by ECP code of conduct on elections15 minutes ago
-
Urdu poet Wasif Ali Wasif remembered on his death anniversary15 minutes ago
-
Yong girl critically injured during cooking16 minutes ago
-
PM, FM cut short foreign visits; Pakistan's action against terrorists, not Iran: Spox16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will not compromise on its national security, territorial integrity: President25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy meets Czech senate president25 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in private school due to short circuit, DC orders inquiry25 minutes ago
-
Elder brother of PEMRA chairman dead25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan assumes Regional Leadership of INSARAG for Asia Pacific in 202426 minutes ago