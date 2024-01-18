Open Menu

PM Witnesses Signing Of Pak-Dubai Inter-government Framework Agreements

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM

PM witnesses signing of Pak-Dubai inter-government framework agreements

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday witnessed the signing of Inter-Governmental Framework Agreements between the Ministries of Communications, Railways and Maritime Affairs of Pakistan and the Government of Dubai, represented by DP World.

The signing ceremony was held after a meeting between Prime Minister Kakar and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of UAE-based DP World, a multinational logistics company on the sidelines of the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The agreements cover potential opportunities in Pakistan for the development of a dedicated freight corridor, multi-modal logistics park and rail freight terminals on Pakistan’s railway network, as well as, inter alia, the development of coastal economic zone and dredging works of navigation channels at Port Qasim.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the growth of exchanges, interaction and cooperation between businesses in Pakistan and UAE and highlighted their transformative potential.

He welcomed DP World’s interest in expanding its Pakistan business and assured the company of the Government’s continued support. "Pakistan will continue to facilitate partner enterprises to realise its geo-economic vision as a hub of commerce and industry."

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Business UAE Dubai Company Hub Sultan Ahmed Commerce Government Industry Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

2 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

4 hours ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

6 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

15 hours ago
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

15 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

15 hours ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

15 hours ago
 AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment pr ..

AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process

15 hours ago
 Meeting held to review election arrangements in Ab ..

Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad

15 hours ago
 ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during electio ..

ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan