PM Won Hearts Of 220 Million People By Refusing To Compromise On National Interests: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 12:49 PM

PM won hearts of 220 million people by refusing to compromise on national interests: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that "the captain" has won the hearts of 220 million Pakistanis by announcing "not to compromise on national interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that "the captain" has won the hearts of 220 million Pakistanis by announcing "not to compromise on national interests." In a tweet, he said that Pakistan has got a genuine leader after a long time who was working to protect the interests of the nation and the country.

"He will not bow down his head, nor will he allow Pakistanis to bow down their heads," Farrukh Habib said adding nor he would allow 1.5 billion Muslims to bow down their heads.

Referring to a foreign conspiracy, Farrukh Habib said it was known with whom a fugitive in London met and on whose directives some characters in Pakistan were acting.

Farrukh Habib said the entire nation was standing with Imran Khan against the conspiracies.

