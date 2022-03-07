UrduPoint.com

PM Won't Compromise On Country's Sovereignty: Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise on the sovereignty of the country.

Talking to ptv news, he said that Pakistan has a clear stance on the Ukraine conflict that both Russia and Ukraine must resolve their mutual differences through peaceful dialogue, adding that despite our desire for peaceful coexistence, we cannot remain oblivious to defending our sovereignty.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was accorded a warm welcome at Mailsi the other day, which showed that the public has trust in their brave leadership.

Minister also expressed confidence that the PTI government would not only complete its 5-year constitutional term but would also get a fresh mandate in the next elections for another five years, adding that the government is not afraid of any move of opposition parties.

He said that the opposition had not any people's welfare agenda and they were only interested in protecting their own vested interests.

