PM Working For National Interest: Rana Tanveer

Published August 16, 2022 | 12:36 AM

PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Rana Tanveer on Monday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working for national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Rana Tanveer on Monday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working for national interest.

Whereas Chauhdry Pervaiz Ellahi is working for personal interest in Punjab, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PML-N leadership has no personal agenda, he said adding that everyone in the party is focusing on country's interest.

In reply to a question about facilities given to Shahbaz Gill, he said, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leadership was using influence over additional secretary interior and asked him to provide special facilities to Gill.

To a question about previous elections won by PTI regime, he said, there had been reports of rigging in 2018 elections.

